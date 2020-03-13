Metro Detroit couple grapples with whether or not to cancel wedding because of coronavirus

DETROIT – A couple planning to tie the knot Saturday is now in limbo as coronavirus fears spread across the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is prohibiting all events with more than 250 people.

Jeff and Christy originally had 275 people slated to attend their wedding, but about 40 cancelled. While they could have the event, they are struggling to decide whether they should cancel their big day.

There’s a lot of factors for the couple to consider. Christy already uninvited her grandmother because she has poor health and she doesn’t want her around a crowd.

They are also still waiting for an update from their venue.

