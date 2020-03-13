Southfield mayor declares state of emergency due to coronavirus

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Mayor Ken Siver declared a state of emergency Friday in Southfield as a means to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Oakland County, as of Friday afternoon, has three confirmed cases of COVID-19.

All city events and activities will be postponed or cancelled until April 6, 2020 or further notice.

City hall remains open; but the city clerk and treasurer’s offices will be closed to the public.

“This is the time for everyone to take the coronavirus and social distancing very seriously. We think it’s prudent to limit face to face contact and public interaction during this present outbreak," Siver said. “In addition to washing your hands, covering your cough and avoiding handshakes, we encourage all Southfield residents who feel ill to stay home and to avoid crowds of any size.”

The Southfield Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 State of the City scheduled for Monday and the Community State of the Community set for Thursday have been postponed.

The City Council Meeting scheduled for Monday will still take place.

All 46th District Court non-emergency motions and hearings will be adjourned for 60 days. Notices of new dates will be sent directly from the Court.

For more information, contact the 46th District Court at 248-796-5800.

To further prevent the coronavirus’ growth, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday to cancel all state-wide events with more than 250 people.

