Local 4 News at Noon -- March 13, 2020

DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Oakland County health leaders declare state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

Oakland County is escalating its response to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) after confirmed cases this week. Oakland County executive David Coulter said he has signed an emergency declaration to open up resources, including federal funding to combat the virus. He also encouraged residents to do any county business online, if possible.