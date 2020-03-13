Wayne County Airport Authority implements additional changes to address COVID-19

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – The Wayne County Airport Authority is taking additional steps to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

For months, WCAA—which manages and operates Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and Willow Run Airport—has advised employees, stakeholders and customers to protect themselves by following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

DTW janitorial staff also increased the frequency of cleaning in the McNamara Terminal and North Terminal, concentrating on “touch points,” such as door knobs, water fountains, handrails and toilet seats.

Now, WCAA is going one step further by following the recommendation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to implement a community mitigation strategy.

WCAA has decided to:

Postpone all community engagement activities, including the DTW Destination Pass program

Cancel all non-essential work-related travel for WCAA employees over the next 60 days

Cancel all WCAA meetings with non-essential visitors and vendors

Continue following a process to sanitize DTW’s terminals, similar to what occurs in a hospital

Add hand sanitizing stations in areas that passengers and airport employees can easily access throughout the terminals

Continue to provide checkpoint bins treated with antimicrobial technology that kills or slows the growth of bacteria and viruses

Remind passengers and workers to stay healthy by following the CDC’s recommendations via signage and public address messages in the terminals

“As the operator of the largest airport in Michigan, we feel it’s our duty to take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “With confirmed cases of the virus in our community, we knew it was time to increase our response. For example, we’ve decided to temporarily suspend the DTW Destination Pass out of an abundance of caution.”

The DTW Destination Pass is a popular program, which allows non-travelers to access the gate areas to spend time with loved ones, shop or enjoy the restaurants. The program will be suspended beginning March 16.

The Airport Authority will continue to take proactive steps to keep customers, stakeholders and employees safe.

More information on the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 can be found on the CDC’s website or by clicking here on the state’s website.