ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 14, 2020

The House approved legislation early Saturday to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic.

There are currently a total of 25 confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan. Officials say the results from 26 cases in the state are still pending.

Temporary restrictions for entry into care facilities and juvenile justice facilities due to coronavirus begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.

It will be chilly Saturday with clouds and sun. Highs are expected to reach the low 40s.