ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 14, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
House passes aid bill after Trump declares virus emergency
The House approved legislation early Saturday to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic.
25 confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan, results from 26 tests still pending
There are currently a total of 25 confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan. Officials say the results from 26 cases in the state are still pending.
Michigan governor orders restrictions on entry into care facilities, juvenile justice facilities due to coronavirus
Temporary restrictions for entry into care facilities and juvenile justice facilities due to coronavirus begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly Saturday with clouds and sun
It will be chilly Saturday with clouds and sun. Highs are expected to reach the low 40s.
More Local News Headlines
- VIEW: Possible Metro Detroit coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure locations
- Archdiocese of Detroit announces suspension of public masses due to coronavirus
- Michigan casinos staying open as coronavirus concerns close schools, cancel events
- Confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan rise to 25
- Royal Oak Emagine movie theater to stay open as coronavirus spreads
- All Michigan K-12 schools to close for 3 weeks due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
- Oakland County releases list of possible coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure locations
National and International Headlines
- Trump says he’s likely to be tested after repeat exposure
- House Democrats’ virus bill: Free testing, paid sick leave
- Some US colleges cancel, postpone graduation over virus
- AP Exclusive: Inside massive DEA raid targeting drug cartel
- Venezuela, already in crisis, reports 1st coronavirus cases
- Spain orders 1st mandatory lockdown for 60,000
Sports Headlines
- NCAA Tournament canceled as coronavirus wipes out college basketball postseason
- Where Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day roster likely stands amid coronavirus suspension
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.