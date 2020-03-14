32ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 14, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A virus (WDIV)

House passes aid bill after Trump declares virus emergency

The House approved legislation early Saturday to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic.

25 confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan, results from 26 tests still pending

There are currently a total of 25 confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan. Officials say the results from 26 cases in the state are still pending.

Michigan governor orders restrictions on entry into care facilities, juvenile justice facilities due to coronavirus

Temporary restrictions for entry into care facilities and juvenile justice facilities due to coronavirus begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly Saturday with clouds and sun

It will be chilly Saturday with clouds and sun. Highs are expected to reach the low 40s.

