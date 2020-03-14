36ºF

Convicted felon impersonating police officer arrested in Center Line

Case submitted to prosecutor’s office for review

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Paraphernalia seized by the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) that led to the arrest of a police impersonator in Center Line.
CENTER LINE, Mich. – A 49-year-old convicted felon was arrested on Thursday in Center Line for impersonating a police officer, according to officials.

The man was seen carrying a Detroit police officer’s badge and a concealed pistol on his hip, officials said. He showed the items to residents who lived in the same Center Line apartment complex as him in addition to other locations, police say.

The County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) executed a search warrant at the man’s apartment March 12 and seized a Detroit Police Department badge and counterfeit business cards, a loaded 12 gauge shotgun, a fake concealed pistol license and two airsoft pistols with holsters, officials said.

COMET also seized an artificial police academy diploma and police parking placards.

The case has been submitted to the prosecutor’s office for review, officials said.

