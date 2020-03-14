Michigan Humane Society suspends adoption services due to coronavirus concerns

The Michigan Humane Society (MHS) will suspend adoption and surrender services beginning today through March 22 amid the rapidly increasing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the state.

The suspension could last longer if necessary, officials said.

The MHS facilities are limiting all non-urgent functions.

Emergency care, including animal rescue and cruelty investigations, and veterinary clinics will continue to operate normally, officials said. MHS encourages customers to reschedule any non-urgent appointments for one month, according to officials.

MHS is placing animals currently up for adoption into foster homes during this suspension.

Watch the video below from MHS to learn more about their fostering process in preparation of the service suspension.

Read more about closing facilities and canceled events throughout Michigan in response to the COVID-19 outbreak here.

Read More: