River Rouge Department of Public Safety contract employee tests positive for coronavirus

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – The coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Michigan is rapidly evolving with a total of 25 confirmed cases as of Sunday afternoon.

One of the cases comes from the River Rouge Department of Public Safety, where a contract worker tested positive for the virus.

Officials believe the contract worker had limited contact with residents and employees of River Rouge. The person last worked in the city March 8. The employee is not a resident of River Rouge or Wayne County, officials said. The residence of the contract employee has not been released.

City leaders are aware of the situation and taking action.