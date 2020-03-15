ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 15, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Religious services across Metro Detroit canceled due to coronavirus concerns
After Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer placed a ban on gatherings over 250 people Friday events and services statewide were canceled. The Archdiocese of Detroit has suspended publicly celebrated masses due to coronavirus concerns. Beginning Sunday there will be no religious services.
Americans return to long waits for screenings at US airports
As weary travelers returned to the U.S. amid coronavirus-related travel restrictions, they were greeted with packed, hourslong waits for required medical screenings at airports.
Michigan announces 8 new positive COVID-19 cases, 33 cases total
Michigan Health officials announced Saturday night eight adults tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 33.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunnier skies Sunday with a seasonable chill
Conditions will be sunnier Sunday with a seasonable chill. Highs are expected to reach the middle 40s this afternoon.
More Local News Headlines
- Osborn High School teacher tests positive for COVID-19, superintendent recommends staff quarantine
- Oakland County Health Division reduces occupancy of stores, bars to limit COVID-19 exposure
- Report: Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- List: Food services provided for children, students during coronavirus outbreak
- Beaumont Health announces first confirmed coronavirus case, bans visitors from hospitals
- Henry Ford Health reports first 3 patients who tested positive for coronavirus
- Archdiocese of Detroit announces suspension of public masses due to coronavirus
National and International Headlines
- Americans brace for new life of no school and growing dread
- US travel ban extends to UK, Ireland; Trump eyes US limits
- Legislative tracker sounds alarm on anti-transparency bills
- Amid decline, newspapers press less for records in court
- Iran says worsening outbreak could strain health facilities
- Israeli PM’s corruption trial postponed due to coronavirus
- Countries around the world announce more virus restrictions
Sports Headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.