ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 15, 2020

After Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer placed a ban on gatherings over 250 people Friday events and services statewide were canceled. The Archdiocese of Detroit has suspended publicly celebrated masses due to coronavirus concerns. Beginning Sunday there will be no religious services.

As weary travelers returned to the U.S. amid coronavirus-related travel restrictions, they were greeted with packed, hourslong waits for required medical screenings at airports.

Michigan Health officials announced Saturday night eight adults tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 33.

Conditions will be sunnier Sunday with a seasonable chill. Highs are expected to reach the middle 40s this afternoon.