Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 15, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

CDC confirms fourth Florida coronavirus case
Religious services across Metro Detroit canceled due to coronavirus concerns

After Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer placed a ban on gatherings over 250 people Friday events and services statewide were canceled. The Archdiocese of Detroit has suspended publicly celebrated masses due to coronavirus concerns. Beginning Sunday there will be no religious services.

Americans return to long waits for screenings at US airports

As weary travelers returned to the U.S. amid coronavirus-related travel restrictions, they were greeted with packed, hourslong waits for required medical screenings at airports.

Michigan announces 8 new positive COVID-19 cases, 33 cases total

Michigan Health officials announced Saturday night eight adults tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 33.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunnier skies Sunday with a seasonable chill

Conditions will be sunnier Sunday with a seasonable chill. Highs are expected to reach the middle 40s this afternoon.

