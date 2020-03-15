Detroit police looking for 13-year-old girl, ran away from home

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for 13-year-old Richanna Mosley after she ran away from her Detroit home on Thursday.

Richanna was last seen at her home located in the 16000 block of Ellsworth Street around 10 p.m. on March 12.

Richanna is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds and has a light brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweater with white writing on it, black leggings with white stripes on the sides, a pink fanny pack and her hair in pigtails with a black headband, officials said.

According to officials, Richanna is in good physical condition, but poor mental condition.

Anyone with information regarding Richanna’s whereabouts are asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.