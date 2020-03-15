Detroit Public Library locations close amid coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – All Detroit Public Library locations are closed until April 5 due to the rapidly growing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Michigan.

The mobile library and other outreach services will also be unavailable during this time. Library drop boxes are still available for use and will be emptied regularly.

No late fines will be issued for materials returned in good condition. The library’s online services will also be available for cardholders, which includes a collection of digital materials such as downloadable audiobooks and research tools.

According to officials all library employees will be paid during the closure.

Officials say they will reevaluate the the library’s reopening before April 5 and look forward to welcoming visitors back when the closure ends.