Gun, open intoxicants recovered during Detroit traffic stop

Driver going over 30 mph

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Michigan State Police seize weapon from motorcyclist during a traffic stop for a speeding violation on March 15.
DETROIT – Michigan State Police conducted a traffic stop Sunday for a speeding violation in Detroit of a motorcyclist driving at 102 mph in a 70 mph zone, officials said.

The rider was found to be in possession of a gun and open intoxicants, police say.

Michigan State Police found the rider had no motorcycle endorsement and a felony warrant for child support.

A request for review of the case was forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

