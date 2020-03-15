Gun, open intoxicants recovered during Detroit traffic stop
Driver going over 30 mph
DETROIT – Michigan State Police conducted a traffic stop Sunday for a speeding violation in Detroit of a motorcyclist driving at 102 mph in a 70 mph zone, officials said.
The rider was found to be in possession of a gun and open intoxicants, police say.
Michigan State Police found the rider had no motorcycle endorsement and a felony warrant for child support.
A request for review of the case was forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
