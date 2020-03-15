39ºF

Man in critical condition after shooting on Detroit’s west side

Police seek public assistance

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Police are investigating a shooting on Detroit's west side that left a man in critical condition on March 15, 2020.
DETROIT – A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 12100 block of Schaefer Highway, between Plymouth Road and Fullerton Avenue. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said the suspected gunman was a bald black man with a gray beard who was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

