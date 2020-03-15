Pilot commuter bus service to connect Detroit and Ann Arbor

DETROIT – A pilot express commuter bus service is expected to start Monday between downtown Detroit and Ann Arbor.

Called D2A2, the service will provide hourly trips from 5:45 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and limited service Saturdays and Sundays.

The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan and the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority are partnering on the service. It will be operated by Michigan Flyer.

Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority Chief Executive Matt Carpenter says the service will help connect people to their jobs, entertainment and more.

