Watch live: Vice President Mike Pence, White House Coronavirus Task Force hold conference

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Politics, Health, United States, Virus, Coronavirus, Health Alert, Mike Pence, Donald Trump, Health Insurance, Executives, Callahan, Coronavirus Task Force, White House, Briefing, Coronavirus Outbreak, National News

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence and the White House Coronavirus Task Force is planning to hold a briefing on the coronavirus outbreak at 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can watch the conference live in the video player above.

