Watch live: Vice President Mike Pence, White House Coronavirus Task Force hold conference
WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence and the White House Coronavirus Task Force is planning to hold a briefing on the coronavirus outbreak at 5 p.m. Sunday.
You can watch the conference live in the video player above.
READ: VIEW: Possible Metro Detroit coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure locations
RELATED:
- Report: Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Oakland County Health Division reduces occupancy of stores, bars to limit COVID-19 exposure
- Beaumont Health announces first confirmed coronavirus case, bans visitors from hospitals
- Michigan State University postpones commencement ceremonies due to coronavirus concerns
- Henry Ford Health reports first 3 patients who tested positive for coronavirus
Full coverage: Coronavirus in Michigan
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.