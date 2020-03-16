ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 16, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is issuing an order Monday to close all bars and restaurants in the state to as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread. The order goes into effect 3 p.m. Monday, March 16. Residents are urged to use carry out or delivery options, but won’t be allowed to eat at the establishments. Whitmer will hold a news conference later Monday morning to discuss details of this order.

Michigan officials announced 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan on Sunday, bringing the total to 53. State health officials released information on the new cases, which include the state’s first child case of COVID-19. The patient was described as, “Oakland County, male child with contact with a person with COVID-19." Here is more on the cases.