Dearborn closes 2 library branches in response to coronavirus outbreak

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Library Commission will close its Bryant Branch and Esper Branch Monday at 4 p.m. based upon a recommendation by the Michigan Library Association during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The library said they will re-open when appropriate. No late fees will be charged during this time.

Patrons are encouraged to use the drop-off box located outside of both locations.

For updates, visit their social media or you may also call either Bryant Branch (313) 943-4091 or Esper Branch (313) 943-4096.

The Michigan Library Association said on March 14 they encourage other libraries to close to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

“MLA will do our best to stay on top of this quickly evolving and fluid situation and to communicate with you regularly and fully as conditions change,” their statement said.

