Driver pulled from burning car after crashing into curb, flipping over, Detroit police say

DETROIT – A driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition after crashing into a curb, causing the car to roll over, Detroit police said.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday at Gratiot Avenue and I-375, according to authorities.

A 30-year-old man was driving when he lost control of the car, which struck a curb and rolled over, officials said. Police said the car caught fire after flipping over.

An officer handling an unrelated crash in the area responded to the crash, police said. Detroit firefighters were also called to the scene.

Authorities pulled the man out of the burning car and took him to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Police have cleared the scene after an investigation.