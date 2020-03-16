How parents and educators are handling school closures in Metro Detroit amid virus outbreak

DETROIT – The coronavirus pandemic has led to statewide school closures leaving Michigan students, educators and parents in limbo.

As of Monday there were 53 confirmed cases in Michigan.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the closure of all Michigan K-12 schools, including public, private and boarding, in response to the confirmed cases.

The closures started Monday and will end on April 5, according to officials. Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 6.

Local 4′s Paula Tutman has a look at how parents and educators are handling school closures in Metro Detroit amid the virus outbreak.

Watch the video above for the full report.