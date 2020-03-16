Lake Orion company offers to clean outdoor playscapes for free amid coronavirus outbreak

LAKE ORION, Mich. – Families with young children know it can be hard to keep them active, but a Lake Orion company is doing its part to ensure kids have a place to play.

BioClean Softwash is offering to clean all outdoor playscapes for free amid the coronavirus outbreak that has suspended schools statewide for weeks.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise hand washing with soap and water is a critical practice to protect against the virus.

Travis Forrester, the owner of BioClean Softwash, is chipping in to help keep the community safe. The compan is sanitizing playscapes for free. On Monday, he cleaned the playscape at Depot Park in Clarkston.

He’s offering the service to anyone in his area.

