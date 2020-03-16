Man arrested on outstanding warrants after driver whose car was shot crashed into him, Detroit police say

DETROIT – A man was arrested over the weekend after a driver whose car was struck by gunfire crashed into him near a Detroit intersection, police said.

A 21-year-old man was driving around 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 18400 block of Fenmore Street when his white 2014 Chevrolet Impala was struck by gunfire, according to authorities.

Officials said the man drove to the area of Curtis and Mansfield streets, where he crashed into a 2017 Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 25-year-old man, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants, Detroit police said.

Officials took the 21-year-old man to a nearby hospital. He was not struck by gunfire, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.