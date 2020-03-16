45ºF

Michigan and State theaters closed temporarily to help reduce spread of COVID-19

Refunds being offered

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Michigan and state theaters will be temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 crisis. (Michigan and state theaters)

MICHIGAN – Effective Monday, March 16 to Tuesday, March 31, the Michigan and State theaters are closed temporarily to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, due to an executive order from the State of Michigan.

If you purchased a ticket to a canceled film or event at the Michigan or State theaters, you can email boxoffice@michtheater.org for a full refund.

