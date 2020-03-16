Michigan parents advised to contact daycares ahead of time amid COVID-19 outbreak

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is encouraging parents to contact their child care providers to know if the facility will be open amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, according to a statement by officials.

LARA is also encouraging child care providers to contact parents to let them know if the facility will be opened or closed.

“Providers are trying to make the best decisions they can based on the information they have received from health and government leaders,” said Larry Horvath, director of the Bureau of Community and Health Services in a statement. “We encourage parents and guardians to reach out to their child care providers prior to bringing their child to the care facility.”