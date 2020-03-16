Michigan’s younger generations not that concerned with coronavirus outbreak

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Most of the younger folks are living by the phrase “Y.O.L.O” (You only live once).

“You can only do so much and it is what it is,” said college student, Foster Hayes.

These words seemed to be the attitude of most of the young people Local 4 spoke to regarding the coronavirus - Simply not concerned.

“I know I probably should be concerned, but no I’m not," Michael Frenton said.

Video shot from outside of a bar during St. Paddies Day Weekend shows just how millennials aren’t heeding the warning to practice social distancing to avoid spreading the virus.

“From the numbers I’ve seen, like 96 percent survival rate and of the 4 percent that do tend to die, they’re more elderly people or those respiratory issues so, yeah, I’m worried about getting my grandparents sick,” said Hayes.

Bottom line - the younger generations just aren’t that worried. Little do they know however, they’re actually placing more people at risk than they realize.

“We may only get a fever that may be very mild symptoms, but you don’t want to pass that on to other people’s grandparents. You don’t know what you’re carrying with you,” said U of M grad student Jenna Salter.

Salter is a pharmacy student who says she’s especially nervous after returning home from an international flight – traveling through 6 airports in 10 days. Now she says she’s just going to stay home and wishes her peers would do the same thing.

“They should be concerned that they could be a carrier for the older population because if you look at the stats – most of the people that the high fatality rates are occurring in are the older population,” concluded Salter

Handwashing and social distancing really are important in us not just taking care of ourselves but others as well.

MORE: Here’s which Michigan counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.