Police: Man shot, assaulted by friend’s brother after dropping him off at Detroit home

DETROIT – Police said a man was shot and assaulted by his friend’s brother after dropping his friend off at a home in Detroit.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday in the 17800 block of Arlington Street, according to authorities.

A 42-year-old man dropped his friend off at the home and got into an argument with the friend’s brother, police said.

The brother pulled out a gun and shot the 42-year-old man, then assaulted him, officials said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed as stable, according to police. He was uncooperative and didn’t give any additional details about what happened, Detroit police said.

Authorities are still investigating. Anyone with more information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.