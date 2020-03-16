Shelby Township closes facilities to public until further notice in response to COVID-19

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Operating under an Emergency Declaration effective 3 p.m. Monday, Shelby Township has closed all nonemergency buildings, facilities and offices to the public until further notice.

Buildings affected include Township Hall, the Shelby Township Library, the Shelby Township Activities Center, the Department of Public Works and the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center.

The Shelby Township Police Department and the Shelby Township Fire Department facilities will remain open and operate with nonessential services suspended.

Nonessential requests for assistance can still be submitted to the police and fire departments by email.

Police officers and firefighters will remain on duty around the clock, and residents should dial 911 for all emergencies.

“This is when it feels terrific to know we have the best trained, equipped and staffed public safety departments in the state of Michigan,” Township Supervisor Rick Stathakis said.

“Knowing that we have Acting Chief Rodney Scrutchen leading the men and women of our fire department and Chief Robert Shelide leading the police department makes any situation feel more secure.”

Shelby Township’s 41 A District Court is open during the closure with limited public access during regular business hours. The court is adjourning all but essential matters as there will be limited in-person assistance at the front counter.

Payments can be made via the court’s dropbox or online. Closures for 41 A District Court are set by the State of Michigan’s Court Administrator.

For more information on the court’s hours and access, please call the court at 586-739-7325. Senior Bus Transportation will be available for essential services only as requests are evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Staff will contact residents that are on the senior center’s bus schedule. For more information on the bus service, call 586-739-7540.

The library drop box will be open for returns, but it is not necessary to return items during the closure.

All due dates will be extended so no items will be due and no fines will be assessed while the library is closed.

All library item holds will be suspended until the library reopens. During the closure, patrons are encouraged to visit shelbytwplib.org to take advantage of digital services.

Trash pick-up will continue regularly scheduled pick-up days, and DPW staff will be on duty for water and sewer services.

Township employees will be in offices and can be reached by email and over the phone during regular business hours. For a directory of department-specific phone numbers and emails visit, shelbytwp.org/local_government.

Go to shelbytwp.org/online_services for township services such as paying property taxes, paying water/sewer bills, applying for business building permits, submitting a general township request, requesting a building inspection, submitting a building complaint, placing a Freedom of Information Act request, reporting traffic violations, viewing Board of Trustees meetings, meeting agendas, meeting minutes, and work session agendas, viewing bid opportunities, and applying for current job openings.

“Our buildings are closed to the public, but we are staying open, and our employees are ready to serve the residents and taxpayers,” Stathakis said. “For virtually any service, we have options to take care of business online or over the phone. I encourage residents to phone our offices, and we will work to meet your needs that way.” The Township Board will continue to monitor the situation and update residents when normal township operations can resume.

For updates please check shelbytwp.org.