Troy resident shot by gunman who confronted him outside home, police say

TROY, Mich. – A Troy resident was shot over the weekend by a gunman who confronted him outside his home, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:45 pm. Saturday on Century Drive, according to authorities.

A man returned to his home on Century Drive and was walking from his car to his house when an armed man confronted him, officials said.

The gunman demanded valuables, so the resident threw items on the sidewalk, police said.

When the resident turned and ran away, the gunman fired two shots, striking the resident at least once, authorities said.

The victim fell to the ground and the gunman fled on foot, according to officials.

Troy authorities treated the resident’s injuries and took him to a nearby hospital. He is expected to recover.

Police described the gunman as black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He was wearing all black clothing and a mask over his face, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troy police at 248-524-3477.