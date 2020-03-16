Watch live: Detroit Mayor Duggan provides update on city’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19)
Duggan expected to speak on homeless population, foreclosure prevention
DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. on Monday to address the city’s response to coronavirus concerns.
He is expected to talk about the status of the city’s efforts to protect the city’s homeless population and foreclosure prevention efforts.
You can watch the update above.
