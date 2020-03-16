37ºF

Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 16, 2020

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon.
DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Coronavirus outbreak closes restaurants, casinos across Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an order Monday to close all bars and restaurants in the state to as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread. Meanwhile, officials with MGM Grand Detroit, Motor City Casino and Greektown Casino announced the casinos will all close for at least two weeks.

