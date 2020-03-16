Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 16, 2020
DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:
Coronavirus outbreak closes restaurants, casinos across Michigan
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an order Monday to close all bars and restaurants in the state to as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread. Meanwhile, officials with MGM Grand Detroit, Motor City Casino and Greektown Casino announced the casinos will all close for at least two weeks.
