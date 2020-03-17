Busch’s Fresh Food Market takes safety precautions amid coronavirus concerns

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Busch’s Fresh Food Market announced changes to their stores and protocols as the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation rapidly develops in Michigan.

The food markets, located throughout southeastern Michigan, will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. as of March 16 to allow for shelf restocking in the evenings, officials said.

Busch’s officials say they’re doing their best to keep up with the increased demand for products during the COVID-19 scare, but encourage customers to buy only what they need.

The markets have also removed all self-serve stations such as the hot food bars and kombucha stations to prevent the spread of the virus, officials said.

The markets will also continue food safety practices, such as washing produce, in addition to offering pre-packaged foods wherever possible, according to officials.

Busch’s is encouraging customers to incorporate their neighbors’ shopping lists into their own so there are fewer shoppers at a time to contribute to social distancing. The markets also offer online shopping and pick-up services here.