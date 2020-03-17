39ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 17, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Michigan confirms 53 cases of COVID-19
Coronavirus: Where Michigan stands

Here’s a look at Michigan’s response to the pandemic:

New way Michigan will report coronavirus (COVID-19) cases

Beginning Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is changing the way it reports coronavirus cases. A daily count will be added to the state website at 2 p.m. each day. That number will include cases reported through midnight the previous day. The metrics will include cases and deaths broken down by county, cases by 10-year increment age ranges and cases by sex. Read more about the changes here.

54 confirmed cases in Michigan

The new case announced Monday is an adult female from Macomb County with history of domestic travel. That brings the state’s total to 54.

