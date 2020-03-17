ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 17, 2020
Coronavirus: Where Michigan stands
Here’s a look at Michigan’s response to the pandemic:
- Business closures -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order that limited bars and restaurants to carryout orders only. Read more about the order here.
- Gathering sizes limited -- Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, indoor events that have more than 50 people are banned. This ban does not include health care facilities, workplaces not open to the public, the state legislature, mass transit, grocery stores, and the performance of agricultural or construction work. Read more about this order here.
- Unemployment benefit expansion -- Whitmer also signed an order expanding unemployment benefits to help people impacted by changes the coronavirus has caused. Read all about it here.
- Weight restrictions -- Whitmer also signed an order Monday night lifting weight restrictions for vehicles carrying items that will be used to slow the spread of coronavirus. Read about it here.
New way Michigan will report coronavirus (COVID-19) cases
Beginning Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is changing the way it reports coronavirus cases. A daily count will be added to the state website at 2 p.m. each day. That number will include cases reported through midnight the previous day. The metrics will include cases and deaths broken down by county, cases by 10-year increment age ranges and cases by sex. Read more about the changes here.
54 confirmed cases in Michigan
The new case announced Monday is an adult female from Macomb County with history of domestic travel. That brings the state’s total to 54.
