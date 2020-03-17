Costco remains open during coronavirus pandemic

In an email letter to members Tuesday, Costco’s CEO made it clear the wholesale grocery and retail stores are staying open during the coronavirus pandemic, at least for now.

Here’s the letter from CEO Craig Jelinek:

Dear Costco Member,

As the global effect of coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, Costco is firmly committed to the health and safety of our members and employees, and serving our communities. We are closely monitoring the changing situation, and complying with public health guidance.

As many of you have noticed, we’ve experienced a surge of business during this time. As a result, we’ve taken steps to control the number of members in our warehouses and asked that members and employees practice social distancing. We’ve also reduced some services.

We’ve increased our protocols in sanitizing surfaces, including shopping cart handles, merchandise shelves, front-end belts and registers. Limits have been implemented on certain items to help ensure more members are able to access the merchandise they want and need. Our buyers and suppliers are working to ensure in-demand merchandise as well as everyday favorites are available in our warehouses.

As new information becomes available, management is keeping warehouse staff well informed so they can respond swiftly and appropriately. While the circumstances continue to change and we modify our operations as necessary, we thank you for your patience and cooperation. As new developments occur, be assured we are committed to taking care of our members and employees and to our mission of providing low prices, quality merchandise and exceptional service.

We extend our sincere thanks to Costco members and employees worldwide for their ongoing support and loyal dedication during this challenging time.

Thank you,

Craig Jelinek

President and CEO, Costco Wholesale

This letter comes after the CDC’s guidelines to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people to help stop the spread of the virus. In Michigan, the governor has placed a ban on all gatherings of 50 or more people.

