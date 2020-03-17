Detroit party store customer throws microwave during argument over energy drink

DETROIT – A customer at a Detroit party store argued with an employee about an energy drink and responded by throwing a microwave on the ground, police said.

The incident happened at 5:39 p.m. Thursday in the 9900 block of Gratiot Avenue on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.

Two men walked into the store, officials said. One got into an argument with an employee about an energy drink, police said.

On the way out, the man took a microwave and threw it on the ground before fleeing on foot, according to officials.

The man is wanted for malicious destruction of property, authorities said.

He was wearing a black hat, a black jacket, blue-and-white washed jeans and brown Timberland shoes, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.