Detroit teen missing after he didn’t show up at mother’s home in Grand Rapids

DETROIT – A 17-year-old Detroit boy is missing after he was supposed to stay at his mother’s house in Grand Rapids this weekend but never showed up, police said.

Te’Jon Patterson was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday in the 14100 block of Abington Avenue on Detroit’s west side, officials said.

He was going to stay with his mother in Grand Rapids, but when a family member called her, she said Te’Jon had never arrived, according to authorities.

Te’Jon is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 160-170 pounds and has a slim build. He was last seen wearing a bright blue tracksuit with yellow trim and carrying a dark blue backpack.

He is in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone who has seen Te’Jon or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.