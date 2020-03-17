Mayor Duggan: DDOT bus rides will be free, service to resume Wednesday

DETROIT – Service was shut down on Tuesday after Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus drivers refused to drive routes due to coronavirus concerns.

The drivers said they have concerns about the pandemic that are not being addressed. They are citing the Michigan governor’s order that disallows more than 50 people in a gathering at a time and the CDC’s recommendation that no more than 10 people gather at a time.

“(The CDC) already said not more than 10 people in a setting. I carry 75 people at a time, on a bus yesterday standing up around me. No hand sanitizer, no gloves from the department,” said Schetrone Collier, a DDOT bus driver.

After shutting down service Tuesday morning, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that service would resume on Wednesday -- and DDOT fares would be free. This is to limit contact between drivers and passengers.

The City will also step up cleaning protocol, and will be supplying drivers with more gloves and disinfectant wipes.