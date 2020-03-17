Medical teams visit Detroit homeless shelters in hopes of slowing coronavirus spread

DETROIT – Flattening the coronavirus (COVID-19) curve means the city of Detroit has been sending medical teams out to the homeless shelters.

“I’ve been very concerned there are not enough protections in place to keep COVID-19 from spreading among our homeless population,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said.

RELATED: Doing your part to flatten the curve, slow spread of COVID-19

The teams are checking symptoms and taking temperatures.

“We’ve got teams out there working to identify additional shelter capacity,” said Arthur Jemison, chief of Detroit’s Housing Department.

They are checking so that if people are exhibiting symptoms, they can be put in area to help stop the spread.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of March 16

In addition, 36th District Court has stopped eviction proceedings for the duration of the crisis. The Wayne County Treasurer has halted foreclosures.

Since most of us will be spending a lot more time at home, a plea from the mayor to fill out the census: “Our future for the next decade is going to be determined by whether will fill this out. In 2010 Detroit had the lowest return rate in America and we probably lost $300 million the last decade.”

MORE: Here’s which Michigan counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.