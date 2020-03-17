Michigan funeral directors encouraged to make changes during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an order on Monday evening that prohibits all indoor events that have more than 50 people due to coronavirus concerns.

State health officials have confirmed a total of 65 cases in Michigan as of Tuesday afternoon.

READ: Michigan reports 11 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing total to 65

Michigan Funeral Directors Association has recommendations for funeral homes and the public.

Post a sign about the 50-person event limit

Post sign asking those with cold or flu symptoms to refrain from attending

Practice social distancing when seating mourners

Limit access points to keep an accurate attendance count

Place hand sanitizer at various stations during services

remind attendees to practice proper infection control precautions during the service

Suspend food and beverage services in the funeral hom

Michigan Funeral Directors Association Executive Director Phil Douma issued the following statement:

“Funeral professionals help families deal with crisis and loss every day. While the COVID-19 outbreak and the restrictions it has caused are unprecedented, Michigan funeral directors are taking action to adhere to federal, state and local guidance while still meeting the needs of grieving families. These uncertain times are a reality and effect how funerals are operating in Michigan. To meet the needs of grieving families while adhering to current guidelines, the Michigan Funeral Directors Association recommends families consider compiling funeral guest lists, issuing invitations, holding smaller services for immediate family members, and delaying services when practicable. Many funeral homes offer webcast services so extended family and friends can still pay their respects. We recognize that these restrictions may add additional burden to grieving families, but the funeral professionals will continue to provide support to families during this difficult time.”