Taylor School District to offer free meals to kids, teens during coronavirus school closures
Breakfast and lunch available for pick up at schools
TAYLOR, Mich. – The Taylor School District is offering free breakfast and lunch to kids and teens under 18-years-old during the emergency school closures amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Michigan.
From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 16 and March 20, students or parents can pick up meals at the main entrance doors of the following schools:
- Eureka Heights Elementary
- Holland Elementary
- Hoover Middle
- McDowell Elementary
- Moody Elementary
- Myers Elementary
- Randall Elementary
- Taylor Parks Elementary
- West Middle
According to officials, parents with children enrolled at multiple schools only need to stop at one location to pick up meals.
Click here for a list of school districts and organizations offering free meals during emergency school closures in Michigan.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.