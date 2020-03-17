Taylor School District to offer free meals to kids, teens during coronavirus school closures

TAYLOR, Mich. – The Taylor School District is offering free breakfast and lunch to kids and teens under 18-years-old during the emergency school closures amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Michigan.

From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 16 and March 20, students or parents can pick up meals at the main entrance doors of the following schools:

Eureka Heights Elementary

Holland Elementary

Hoover Middle

McDowell Elementary

Moody Elementary

Myers Elementary

Randall Elementary

Taylor Parks Elementary

West Middle

According to officials, parents with children enrolled at multiple schools only need to stop at one location to pick up meals.

