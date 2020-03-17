41ºF

Taylor School District to offer free meals to kids, teens during coronavirus school closures

Breakfast and lunch available for pick up at schools

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

(iStock)

TAYLOR, Mich. – The Taylor School District is offering free breakfast and lunch to kids and teens under 18-years-old during the emergency school closures amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Michigan.

From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 16 and March 20, students or parents can pick up meals at the main entrance doors of the following schools:

  • Eureka Heights Elementary
  • Holland Elementary
  • Hoover Middle
  • McDowell Elementary
  • Moody Elementary
  • Myers Elementary
  • Randall Elementary
  • Taylor Parks Elementary
  • West Middle

According to officials, parents with children enrolled at multiple schools only need to stop at one location to pick up meals.

Click here for a list of school districts and organizations offering free meals during emergency school closures in Michigan.

