Woman suspected of stabbing man to death during argument on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit police have arrested a 28-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a man to death during an argument on the city’s west side.

Officers were called around 9:15 p.m. Monday to the 19300 block of Hartwell Street, according to authorities.

They found a 49-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his body, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials said.

Witnesses said they heard the man arguing with the 28-year-old woman. She was taken into custody at the scene.

Detroit police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.