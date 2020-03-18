Busch’s Fresh Food Market hiring to keep stores stocked, running

Busch’s Fresh Food Market is looking to hire employees to help keep up with the rise in shoppers due to coronavirus concerns.

The chain recently scaled hours back and eliminated self-serve stations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Metro Detroit-based market is asking any workers who have been laid off to apply immediately for temporary full-time and part-time positions in all departments.

“The response by the public for groceries and paper products has been overwhelming and unexpected in such a short amount of time” says VP of Marketing Todd Robinson. “Simply put, we need to hire more people to help us serve the needs of the communities we serve. We appreciate the patience that our guests have shown over the last week and we are invested in making sure we keep our doors open to the public.”

Busch’s has increased the number of training and orientation classes that are held each week to accommodate the influx of applications and positions available.

Those interested in applying are asked to visit the official Busch’s Fresh Food Market website here.