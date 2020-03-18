ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 18, 2020

Michigan lawmakers late Tuesday approved $125 million in emergency relief to fight the coronavirus outbreak, including $50 million to help expand the health care system’s capacity amid rising cases during the pandemic. Read more about it here.

As Dr. McGeorge receives more and more questions about the coronavirus (COVID-19), here’s one that has been popping up everywhere: Could I already have had coronavirus and recovered? Here is the doctor’s response:

“The answer is yes, but I wouldn’t count on it. We have begun to identify a larger number of cases in southeast Michigan, meaning the virus has been circulating in our area for a period of time. While it’s possible you may have had it and recovered, it’s not likely.”

We will find out more about cases today, but right now we know Michigan has confirmed 65 positive cases for COVID-19, the illness caused by this coronavirus. The state plans to release more case numbers at 2 p.m.