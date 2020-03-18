ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 18, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Michigan lawmakers approve $125M for coronavirus
Michigan lawmakers late Tuesday approved $125 million in emergency relief to fight the coronavirus outbreak, including $50 million to help expand the health care system’s capacity amid rising cases during the pandemic. Read more about it here.
Could you already have had coronavirus and recovered?
As Dr. McGeorge receives more and more questions about the coronavirus (COVID-19), here’s one that has been popping up everywhere: Could I already have had coronavirus and recovered? Here is the doctor’s response:
“The answer is yes, but I wouldn’t count on it. We have begun to identify a larger number of cases in southeast Michigan, meaning the virus has been circulating in our area for a period of time. While it’s possible you may have had it and recovered, it’s not likely.”
65 confirmed cases in Michigan
We will find out more about cases today, but right now we know Michigan has confirmed 65 positive cases for COVID-19, the illness caused by this coronavirus. The state plans to release more case numbers at 2 p.m.
More Local News Headlines
- Ford, GM, FCA keeping plants open
- AG sends cease and desist letter to Menards
- Confirmed places where Metro Detroit COVID-19 patients have worked, attended school, lived
National and International Headlines
- 3 more Biden victories increase pressure on Sanders to quit
- Manufacturers shut plants, markets drop as virus spreads
- Balkans fights virus amid lack of doctors, medical supplies
- Iran reports largest spike in coronavirus as 147 more die
Sports Headlines
- Brady leaving Patriots, says ‘football journey’ is elsewhere
- Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Free Agency: Who they’ve reportedly signed so far
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.