Demolition of southbound I-75 bridge over Big Beaver Road begins Friday

TROY, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin demolition on the southbound I-75 bridge over Big Beaver Road 10 p.m. Friday.

Both directions of Big Beaver Road will be closed and detours will be posted in each direction at Livernois, Maple and Crooks roads.

Both directions of Big Beaver Road will re-open 5 a.m. Monday and will have two lanes open under I-75.

MDOT says I-75 traffic won’t be impacted during the demolition since all traffic is sharing the northbound lanes of the freeway.