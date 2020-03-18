LIVE STREAM: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds press conference on coronavirus response
Watch live at 4 p.m.
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will offer an update on the state’s ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) response, as cases continue to rise.
Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
Watch the press conference live below:
