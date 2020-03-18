Some Michigan daycares closing due to coronavirus concerns

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Childtime of Chesterfield Township closed on Wednesday.

At-home daycares like Dreamkare Daycare are now following suit.

“So, this is where they learn. They’re watching a show,” said Zahra Canine, with Dreamkare Daycare..

She’s also shutting her doors on Friday in order to do her part when it comes to not spreading coronavirus.

“This is a virus we know nothing of. This is shutting down the United States, the country. It’s supposedly to be taken seriously,” Canine said.

Canine said she cleans her center multiple times a day.

“LARA (Licensing and Regulatory Affairs) makes you use a bleach solution,” Canine said.

She has a small group of little ones but she takes care of each of them like they are her own children. That’s a reason making the decision to close, even for a little while, is difficult.

“For me, as a mother and a wife, I want to look out after my own family. I’m concerned for my family. I’m concerned for the kids that I take care of,” she said.

Childtime of Chesterfield Township leaders released a statement:

“Nothing’s more important to us than the health and safety of our children, employees and school families. We’ve been made aware that a child at our school has received an assumed positive diagnosis for COVID-19. We are partnering with the health department in order to prevent the further spread of this illness. In keeping with their guidance, we will remain closed for 14 days, or until further notice. The building will be professionally cleaned and sanitized. We are advising all members of our school community to avoid public places to minimize contact with others, and to reach out to their healthcare provider for additional instruction.”