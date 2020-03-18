Taylor police looking for missing nonverbal 16-year-old with autism
Caleb Jeremiah Cronk is ‘fascinated by freeways,’ police say
TAYLOR, Mich. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager with autism.
According to authorities, Caleb Jeremiah Cronk, 16, wandered away from his home Wednesday morning.
Cronk is 6 feet tall and weighs about 335 pounds. hours today (March 18).
He was last seen wearing white shoes, a blue coat and blue jeans.
Police said Cronk is fascinated by freeways. He has a history of wandering away from home and in the past has been found near the intersection of Middle Belt Road and I-94.
Anyone who has seen Caleb Jeremiah Cronk is asked to contact the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611.
