Taylor police looking for missing nonverbal 16-year-old with autism

TAYLOR, Mich. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager with autism.

According to authorities, Caleb Jeremiah Cronk, 16, wandered away from his home Wednesday morning.

Cronk is 6 feet tall and weighs about 335 pounds. hours today (March 18).

He was last seen wearing white shoes, a blue coat and blue jeans.

Police said Cronk is fascinated by freeways. He has a history of wandering away from home and in the past has been found near the intersection of Middle Belt Road and I-94.

Anyone who has seen Caleb Jeremiah Cronk is asked to contact the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611.