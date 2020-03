Published: March 18, 2020, 11:02 am Updated: March 18, 2020, 11:09 am

DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James Craig is holding a news conference Wednesday to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Watch the news conference live here at 11:30 a.m.

As of Tuesday, the state of Michigan is reporting eight confirmed COVID-19 cases in Detroit and 17 total in Wayne County.

For full coverage of the coronavirus in Michigan, go here.