14th Annual Motor City Blues Festival rescheduled to July

DETROIT – The 14th Annual Motor City Blues Festival, which was originally going to take place Saturday, March 14, has been moved to July 25, according to 313 Presents.

The event will feature Bobby Rush, Sir Charles Jones, Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear, Melvia “Chick” Rodgers-Williams, Lenny Williams and Theodis Ealey.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the newly scheduled date. Lineup is subject to change.

Many large events and gatherings have been canceled or rescheduled in Michigan and across the country due to recent coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. You can see other events that have been canceled or rescheduled here.