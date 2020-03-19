ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 19, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Coronavirus in Michigan latest
The first coronavirus-related death was reported Wednesday in Michigan as the number of cases rose by 45.
- There are more than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan.
- The highest number of cases is in Oakland County (77 cases).
- The state’s first COVID-19-related death has been reported in Wayne County.
- The highest number of patients are in the 60-69 age range.
- Read: Doctors aim to test most serious cases only
More Local News Headlines
- GM, Ford in talks with White House to build ventilators for hospitals to use
- ‘Plymouth Pause’: Residents take unique approach to come together
- ‘It is scary’: Metro Detroit nurse voices concerns as she cares for coronavirus (COVID-19) patient
National and International Headlines
- Next up: Trump’s $1T plan to stabilize economy hit by virus
- Indonesia halts Islamic assembly, quarantining 9,000 people
- Earthquake rattles millions on edge amid coronavirus threat
Sports Headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.