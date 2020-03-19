39ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

39ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 19, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan

Coronavirus in Michigan latest

The first coronavirus-related death was reported Wednesday in Michigan as the number of cases rose by 45.

  • There are more than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan.
  • The highest number of cases is in Oakland County (77 cases).
  • The state’s first COVID-19-related death has been reported in Wayne County.
  • The highest number of patients are in the 60-69 age range.
  • Read: Doctors aim to test most serious cases only

More Local News Headlines

National and International Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: