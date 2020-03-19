Detroit Symphony Orchestra cancels, reschedules concerts amid coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) has cancelled or rescheduled all concerts through May 10 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Michigan, the DSO is complying with Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s ban on large gatherings and events to facilitate social distancing.

DSO officials previously announced concert cancellations through April 5, but have moved that date further in an announcement on Thursday.

All ticket holders will be contacted regarding their options for donating tickets, exchanges, refunds and more, officials said. However, the DSO encourages ticket holders to consider donating the cost of their ticket to the organization, or exchanging their ticket for a future concert to support the orchestra, according to officials.

A list of cancelled or rescheduled events during this timeframe can be found here.

In the meantime, the public is encouraged to listen to the orchestra’s archive of past performances on the DSO Replay site for free here.