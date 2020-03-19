Emergency blood drive held in Troy as supply gets dangerously low

TROY, Mich. – Health officials with Michigan Medicine are calling attention to what they said is an urgent need for blood donors across the country.

RELATED: 'We are facing a blood crisis’: Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak leads to severe blood shortage

The American Red Cross is urging healthy people to make an appointment to donate blood as the country faces a severe blood shortage due to COVID-19.

The Troy Elks Club held an emergency blood drive Thursday to help out with the blood shortage.

The American Red Cross said 216 blood drives were canceled in the state of Michigan alone due to businesses and schools shutting down.

“It’s especially bad with the coronavirus and people not going out and not donating.” said Doug Waldo. “I thought I’d come in today and do my part.”

Health experts said the blood shortage is critical and it’s vital to donate now more than ever.

If you are feeling healthy and are eligible to donate you are asked to visit redcrossblood.org to find a blood drive in your area.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.